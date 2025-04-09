Kitchen fire safety: How to protect your home and loved ones

The kitchen is the heart of many homes, but it’s also one of the most common places for house fires to start. With just a few simple steps, you can lower the risk and help keep your home safe.

The top cause of kitchen fires is leaving food cooking unattended. It’s important to stay in the kitchen, especially when frying or using high heat. If you need to step away for a minute, just turn off the stove to stay safe.

It’s also key to keep things like paper towels, dishcloths, and cooking oils away from heat sources. These items can catch fire quickly and turn a small issue into a dangerous situation.

Having a fire extinguisher in the kitchen is a good idea and can be helpful in an emergency. Make sure everyone in the house knows where it is and how to use it. Smoke alarms are just as important, make sure they’re installed and tested regularly to give you an early warning in case of a fire.

Fire safety is a team effort, and teaching kids about the dangers in the kitchen can make a big difference. Set some rules, such as staying at least three feet away from the stove when cooking is happening.

If a fire starts, stay calm and act fast. For grease fires, don’t use water! It will only make it worse. Instead, cover the fire with a non-combustible lid and turn off the heat. A lid that won’t burn, such as metal or glass, works best. If the fire gets too big, get out of the house, close doors behind you, and call 911. Once you’re out, do not go back inside.

We all play a part in preventing kitchen fires. By following these simple steps, we can keep our homes safer. Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility, and small actions can have a big impact.

Stay safe, Cornwall!