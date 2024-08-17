Leger was part of hockey’s ‘Great Escape’

It was hockey’s version of ‘The Great Escape’ and one of the masterminds of the was Cornwall native Gilles Leger, at the time Quebec Nordiques’ director of player personnel and trusted adviser to Nords’ owner Marcel Aubut, who held the president and chief executive officer titles.

The Stastny brothers – Marian, Peter and Anton – who held superstar status in Czechoslovakia, were coveted by every team in the National Hockey League.

One problem. At the time Czechoslovakia was part of the Communist controlled Eastern Bloc. Like all Iron Curtain countries, anyone trying to escape to the West faced possible death or at best harsh punishment.

Despite knowing the odds of him being granted permission by the Czech officials to leave were slim to not at all, the Nordiques had drafted Anton.

However, in 1980, prior to the world tournament in Austria, the Nordiques received word that the brothers wanted to flee their native land and play in the NHL.

With help from Canadian officials, Leger and Aubut in a series of secret meetings hatched an elaborate escape plan that was executed under the eyes of Czech security officers who kept a close watch on the brothers. It even involved a late-night car chase, with Czech secret service agents in hot pursuit, through the streets of Vienna.

Marian, who stayed behind because his pregnant wife was back home, was not part of the escape plan. However, a year later Marian with his wife and family escaped to the West.

All three played with the Nordiques.

The escape was featured in two books and a TSN documentary.

The easy-going, never-in-a-rush Leger was arguably the best all-round athlete to grow up in Cornwall.

Long-time friend and team-mate Jimmy McDonald said Leger was nicknamed “sleepy” because of his laid-back style on local sandlots and rinks. The two played on the 1958 New York Cafe Aces who won the Ontario juvenile softball title.

He played hockey, football, basketball, lacrosse, fastball/softball and baseball. In one year, he played on five championship teams. Then S-F sports editor Ray Shank nicknamed him “Goldfinger”. “Everything he touches, turns to gold,” wrote Shank.

In 1964, he coached the Cornwall College Classics to a stunning upset win in the Quebec Intercollegiate Football League championship game. The Classic were huge underdogs.

From Cornwall he moved to Nova Scotia to coach the St. Francis Xavier University varsity hockey team.

In 1979, after brief stints as a coach and general manager in the World Hockey Association, he joined the Nordiques as director of player development and assistant general manager. He doubled as president of the Nords’ American Hockey League farm team, Fredericton Express.

He left the Nordiques in 1983 to become a pro scout with Edmonton Oilers, and when general manager Glen Sather moved to the New York Rangers, he convinced Leger to join him as a pro scout in the Big Apple. Sather regarded Leger as one of the best in the hockey biz.

Few years back, Leger retired and settled down in the Toronto area, but Cornwall was always his real home.

Last week, age 83, Leger passed away in a Toronto nursing home.

