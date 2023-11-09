Let your voice be heard

Do you want your voice to be heard ahead of the City of Cornwall’s 2024 budget deliberation process?

Well now is your chance.

The City of Cornwall is looking for feedback from its residents through public consultation. Are you satisfied with how your tax dollars are being spent? Do you agree with the City of Cornwall’s plan to upgrade its aging infrastructure?

We want to hear from you!

You can share your feedback by visiting www.Cornwall.ca/2024budget and filling a short survey (available both in French and in English).

There, you can also learn more about important upcoming dates. For example, the City of Cornwall will be hosting a Resident Café on November 22, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Salon B in the Cornwall Civic Complex.

Residents will have the chance to ask key staff members questions about the 2024 budget.

All this feedback will culminate with City of Cornwall council deliberating the budget in December. As always, the public will be invited to attend these same deliberations in person at City Hall.

Can’t make it in person? No problem! The meetings will be broadcasted on the City of Cornwall’s Facebook page, Youtube channel and on its website, at www.Cornwall.ca/council.

In January, residents will have the chance to address council members directly during a Town Hall meeting, the date of which will soon be released.

Finally, the final budget and tax rate will be adopted in February or March 2024.

Any updates on the budget process will be provided at www.Cornwall.ca/2024budget, so make sure to bookmark it!