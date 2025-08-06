Lost & found reunions, Peoples Jewellers, say Hi!

Did you know that several times each month, Cornwall Square has the joy of reuniting customers with their lost items? The most frequent lost items are 1: Bank Cards; 2: Cell Phones; 3: Wallets; 4: Sets of keys; 5: Jewellery (as in earrings). We, in the Mall Administration Office and the Mall Security Office, regularly deal with people bringing us items they found in both the mall and the parking garage and are kind and conscientious enough to turn them in. In most cases, we see an extremely agitated person come into the office with a hopeful look on their face asking us if someone has turned in their lost item. If the answer is YES, we get to see an immediate joyful expression sweep over their face followed by a look of total gratitude. On the other hand, if the answer is NO, we take the person’s name and contact number so that we can contact them if their item is turned in. It is such a good feeling to be able to watch someone reunite with whatever item they have lost and that we played a small part in making it happen. The person who deserves most of the credit is the one who finds an item and decides to turn that item in, either to the Mall Administration Office or to Security so that the person who misplaced the item has a chance to get it back. Kudos to the finders who create the opportunity for us to watch the joyful expression of the lost item’s return to its owner.

Did you know that last week, Peoples Jewellers store here at “the Square” was the victim of a “smash & grab” robbery perpetrated by a group of 6 individuals who ran into the mall, did their thing without anyone getting physically hurt, and ran out into the waiting arms of the coordinated area of a Police team who arrested all 6 before they could flee the property in a stolen vehicle they had left in the parking garage? We are extremely glad that Shelley and the Peoples Jewellers store team are all okay after going through such a traumatic experience. If you have a chance, stop in, say Hi! and wish them a nice day. We would also like to thank the coordinated police services for their quick and decisive action.

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square!