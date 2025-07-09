Love that yellow, roof repairs, cooling in the Food Hall

Did you know that Cornwall Square’s parking stalls, roadways and curbs received a fresh coat of yellow paint to better define those areas for both automobiles and pedestrians? We thank Danny and his team from Crossroads Pavement Markings for their efforts in sprucing up the Cornwall Square property curbs and lines.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be carrying out a substantial roof repair in the coming weeks, hence there is a possibility that the sweet aroma of tar may waft into the mall as the Milles Roches roofing team carries out the roof repairs? We apologize in advance to those of you who are not fans of the smell of fresh tar being applied to the roof membrane’s exterior surface as a sealant. Some people do actually love that smell.

Did you know that on Saturday July 19, Cornwall Square will host the Summer Collective Market on the main level of the mall in the common area near the mall’s centre court (AKA “the link area”) from 10:00am until 4:00pm?

Did you know that the daily heat wave we are experiencing can be countered with a visit to the Cornwall Square Food Hall and getting yourself a cooling beverage and or a refreshing meal from Sip & Scoop, Tim Hortons, Daily Chuck, Snaxx, Cedars, Wok Express, Chicken Garden, and shortly from Subway? Speaking of Chicken Garden, have you seen their new storefront sign? You simply have to try Daily Chuck’s milk shakes; my favourite is chocolate.

Did you know that all the Cornwall Square clothing stores can help you dress to stay cool this summer? Check out the summer collection at Warehouse One, Cleo, Eclipse, Urban Planet, Northern Reflections, Urban Wear and Modern Primitive. Keep cool and look great!

