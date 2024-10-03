Making charitable contributions easier: more ways to give.

As costs continue to rise, we are appreciative of every donation we receive. So, when giving is an option, our team at CCHF strives to provide donors with multiple opportunities to meet their needs. Working together, we can continue purchasing medical equipment that isn’t covered by government funds, helping create stronger care at CCH for local patients and their families.

Much of our work relies on direct donations. A popular option is to give online at www.cornwallhospialfoundation.ca. Visiting our website is an easy way to donate, set up monthly giving, support a seasonal project, or provide a gift in memory of someone you love. CCHF also accepts cheques in the mail, or drop-in donations at our office on the first floor of the hospital. As a registered charity, CCHF provides charitable receipts for every donation of $20 and above.

Some donors prefer to support our charity through a gift of stock. CCHF is proud of our partnership with RBC Dominion Securities, as their support provides seamless service guided by financial expertise. If this tax-advantaged opportunity is of interest, donors can contact me at amy.gillespie@cornwallhospital.ca to receive a copy of our charitable donation form or request more information.

Sometimes, donors support CCHF through a third-party organization like CanadaHelps. Marketed as a one-stop shop to donate online for any registered Canadian charity, this platform can be beneficial to people who support multiple charities but prefer to receive receipts from one source. CanadaHelps may also be convenient when a donor is planning a donation they don’t intend to repeat – like when a tribute gift is requested for an out-of-province friend or relative, or a specific charity is suggested that was important to the individual who passed away.

Another indirect giving opportunity happens when workplaces match their employees’ contributions to CCHF. This type of giving often occurs at larger organizations, like banks or other institutions. A secure, online platform such as Benevity can help donors facilitate charitable donations through their employers, and donation information conveniently appears on their T4 slips at year-end.

CCHF is pleased to benefit from third party sources like CanadaHelps or Benevity, but it’s worth noting that these sites do apply additional administrative fees to donations before they reach our charity. Charitable receipts are processed by these sites as soon as they are received, so donors may not realize what fees are applied by the third party. If a donor is open to working directly with our team, we will eagerly fulfill their preferences so funds can make an even greater impact right here at home.

It’s our fiduciary duty to respect your privacy, apply funds per your wishes, and provide communication to meet your needs. Please call our office at (613) 930-4508, or email our staff, to provide your preferences and we’ll follow your lead.

Considering a donation to support local healthcare? Please visit www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca to find out more today.