Many ways of doing it on water

The four of them were sitting in the shade along the shore of the St. Lawrence. One is a power boater, the other a kayaker, and the couple are canoeists. It was a time for swapping stories of their riverine activities.

“My boat has twin 300-hp inboard engines. I can get from the Iroquois Marina to Kingston, 120 km each way, as the crow flies, and back, in about four hours. No, make that five. I’ll have to gas up in Kingston.”

Then it was the kayaker’s turn. “I just go at a walking speed. Waves and motor boaters’ swells don’t bother me, as my kayak’s cockpit has a skirt to keep water out. I like to explore the shallows of bays and tributaries. There I can sneak up on turtles, herons, beavers and deer. I can even bring a lunch along. So peaceful!”

Then, the couple described their modus operandi on the water as being quite similar to that of kayakers – but with a difference. They compared kayaks as being the Austin Minis of watercraft: highly manoeuverable, easy to fit into the back of a station wagon, but with the load carrying capacity of an SUV’s ash tray.

The speedboat aficionado is straining to catch much of the conversation. Something has damaged his hearing.

“We ‘trip’ with our 16′ Kevlar canoe,” said the paddler. “Our paddling day may end on a remote island. In it, we can easily carry our tent, sleeping bags, air mattress, two folding lawn chairs, an ice box with enough food for several days, plus canned and dry foods for the same number of days.”

Then her husband added, “Lots of maple, cut, split and dried firewood, and jugs of drinking water. My SLR, plus Keesha the dog too, and her food and bowl.”

Here’s their unique hack: to explore the St. Lawrence, from Kingston and Cape Vincent to Cornwall to near Massena NY, they paddle with the current. If the prevailing SW wind is blowing hard, out comes the large umbrella at the bow, to act as a sail. The sternsman relaxes at the stern, using his paddle as a rudder, as necessary.

One more unique touch. Juliet waits with the canoe, preferably at a handy place like Rockport, Clayton, NY, or Brockville, while Nick sticks out his thumb with a sign (temporary lettering done with electrical tape) indicating where their van is parked upstream. It has always worked – for the last 60 years of thumbing in Canada – and the USA.