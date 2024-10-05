Memories are cemented through their settings

October 5, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 42 min on September 27, 2024
Reading time: 3 min
Dances With Words - Nick Wolochatiuk
Comment count:
Memories are cemented through their settings
(Photo : Seaway News)

Popping a marshmallow into your mouth as you vacuum the floor does not make for a memorable moment. Roasting one with fellow hikers around a campfire after a challenging summit of an Adirondack Peak is an experience never to be forgotten.

While alone, I’ve watched many a movie in front of my laptop’s tiny screen. When interruptions from three phone calls, a knock on the door and insistent whine of a dog bent on getting outside, the memory of those movies passed through my mind as quickly as grass goes through a goose. However, I’m sure you remember those movies you watched when in the company of hundreds of other viewers, in a large theatre featuring an interesting display of related artifacts in the lobby.

My earliest memorable movie watching was that of Fighter Squadron, a 1948 film about an American unit based in England. Standing in the dark outside the Revue Theatre on Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, holding the necessary coins in my 12-year-old trembling outstretched hand, I asked a passing couple, “Could you please buy my ticket for me?”  With a knowing smile, they did. To my disappointment, the pilots did more womanizing than flying. My aircraft recognition skills weren’t as honed as they are today. The purported Messerschmitt Me-109s cavorting about the sky were actually American P-51 Mustangs embellished with some iron cross markings.

 

 

FM SOUND – Massena, NY’s 56 Drive-in sound system no longer uses crank-down your window speakers. Tune in to their FM radio frequency. (Photo by Nick Wolochatiuk)

 

The 1955 movie Strategic Air Command was memorable for me:Imax photography in VistaVision, with color by Technicolor and Perspecta stereo sound! When the massive Convair B-36 Peacemaker bomber, with its six piston and four jet engines thundered across the super-wide screen, my seat trembled. When cigar-chomping crusty General Curtis Lemay arrogantly sauntered out of his aircraft on a surprise security inspection, an equally trembling young sentry tried to challenge him with, “S-Sir…, the plane might ex, exp..explode!”, Lemay sharply countered with, “M’boy, it would not dare!”

How’s this for really special effects: I went to Massena NY’s theatre to see the 1997 film Titanic. How appropriate: the first three rows of the theater were flooded by a plumbing failure (not an iceberg).

When only one of our three children were of school age, we took them to a drive-in in our 1973 VW Westfalia camper. We popped the top, they clambered up to the upper bunk and, down below, I made popcorn on our propane camping stove. The other vehicles in the back row were a-shaking too, but for a different reason.

Having the proper setting makes for memorable movie attending.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Downsizing seems inevitable
Columnists

Downsizing seems inevitable

The transition to the next phase of life is finally upon you. Whether you are retired or still working, you have come to the realization that you are now older and your home…