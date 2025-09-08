Mental Health and the Summer Season: A Reality Check and a Refresher

Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East

Summer often arrives with a highlight reel of expectations: perfect weather, carefree kids, relaxing vacations, and endless sunshine. But for many people, this season isn’t always the picture of ease and joy it’s made out to be.

This year in particular, the intense heat has been especially tough. Not everyone has access to air conditioning or cool spaces to escape to. At the same time, kids are home from school-something that can be both a blessing and a challenge. Routines shift, days stretch long, and for some, summer becomes less of a break and more of a mental marathon.

That’s why we’re calling this our unofficial Mental Health Summer School. Let’s take a moment to acknowledge that while summer can be joyful, it also requires intention and care when it comes to our well-being.

Here are three practical ways to support your mental health over the coming months:

Try a simple mindfulness practice.

Even a few minutes of quiet breathing, journaling, or noticing the sounds around you can help calm the nervous system. Mindfulness doesn’t have to mean sitting cross-legged in silence for an hour-it could be taking a mindful walk, sipping your morning coffee slowly, or spending a few minutes each day being present without your phone. Move your body (in a way that feels good).

You don’t need a gym membership or fancy gear to get the benefits of physical activity. A short walk in the cooler parts of the day, stretching in the living room, or dancing around your kitchen can lift your mood and improve your energy. Practice gratitude.

This can be as small as jotting down three good things each evening or simply noticing what made you smile that day. Gratitude is one of the most accessible ways to shift perspective and boost emotional resilience.

Finally, remember: you don’t need a passport or a packed itinerary to enjoy summer. Some of the most grounding and joyful moments come from the simplest things-having a picnic in the park, reading a book under a shady tree, or catching up with a friend on a porch. These little acts of connection and rest can go a long way.

Mental health doesn’t take a vacation, and neither should our efforts to protect and nurture it. Let’s give ourselves permission to slow down, do less, and prioritize the things that bring peace and presence.

Source: Mental Health and the Summer Season: A Reality Check and a Refresher – CMHA Waterloo Wellington

DO YOU NEED HELP? Dial or text 2-1-1 for free and confidential service that easily connects people to the critical social and community supports they need.

If you are thinking of suicide, please call 9-8-8 which is a mental health crisis and suicide prevention line.

The information provided is not a substitute for professional advice. If you need advice, please consult a qualified health care professional. For further information or if you want to access our services at CMHA, please call 1-800-493-8271 or visit our web site at www.cmha-east.on.ca