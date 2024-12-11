Mobility scooter new rules, concerts, mall hours, gift wrap service

Did you know that Cornwall Square’s passenger elevator was compromised within days of going back into service by several mobility scooters hitting the perimeter walls of the elevator cab, setting off an alert to the elevator’s “mother board” that the guide tract for up and down movement had been jeopardized and that the elevator controls needed to be reset, which the maintenance team did 3 times. It also appears that some mobility scooter drivers suffer from reading difficulties as, despite the presence of new posters at the elevator that state ” No mobility scooters allowed on the passenger elevator”, people still got on with their mobility scooter, DUH!

Did you know that Cornwall Square’s hours of operation are changing for the next 2 weeks (more time to shop)? Starting on Wednesday, December 11, the mall will remain open until 9:00pm Monday to Friday, until 6:00pm on Saturday but only until 5:00pm on Sunday. On Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Cornwall Square will close for business at 5:00pm and the building will go on alarmed lockdown until Thursday morning December 26th, 2024 (Boxing Day) when Cornwall Square will resume its normal weekday hours from 9:30am to 7:00pm.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Gift Wrap service will be operated by the Arks Harvest group in their store across from the Santa display? The Gift Wrap Centre will operate on weekdays: December 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 from 1:00pm to 8:30pm and December (weekends) 14, 15, 21, 22 from 11:00am to 4:30pm. Please use the service and support a good cause.

Did you enjoy The Octaves musical group last Saturday? They will be back on Sunday, December 15 at 1:00pm to 2:30pm for another “concert-in-the-mall”. On Saturday, December 14, Jo Anne Laurin will perform her long awaited “Christmas in the Valley” concert starting at 1:30pm. All concert performances are held on the upper level in front of the Food Hall.

Please let us know if you enjoy the new Cornwall Square mall décor. You can send us an email to info@cornwallsquare.com or drop by the administration office and let Sylvie know your thoughts.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Christmas Vendor Market is in full swing operating each Friday, Saturday and Sunday during mall hours inside The Square Marketplace on the main floor across from the passenger elevator?

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.”

Just 14 days left, why procrastinate?