My first day at the front

I have absolutely no military training, no battle experience, never been in the front lines to confront the enemy. However, by June 1959 I had accumulated fourteen years of time sitting in classrooms.

By that date I had the greatest desire to escape from being confined as a pupil within the four walls equipped with chalkboards, rows of desks and hard seats screwed to the floor, a 26-piece long series of white-on-green signs with Aa Bb Cc Dd Ee…and two wall maps, one of Canada, the other of the World, both with large images of Neilson chocolate bars at each corner. Oh yes, at the right hand corner of each desktop was a hole of 2 1/2″ diameter.

By grade eight I was absolutely determined to be a pilot, flying a bush plane into remote communities, or an RCAF pilot at the controls of an amphibian PBY-5A Canso, searching for shipwrecked sailors. Then came the news in grade IX: “You are myopic, that means short-sighted, you need to wear glasses to see at any distance beyond your outstretched arm.” I was grounded.

Based on my aviation knowledge gleaned from devouring many copies of ‘The Aircraft of the World’ by Green and Pollinger, and ‘Air Pictorial’ monthly magazines, I made many a scale model aircraft of balsa wood. Aha! Unknown to me, that Guy-up-There in the clouds that I had hoped to fly among had destined me to become an aeronautical engineer!

Unfortunately, my Grade IX-XIII exam results in Algebra, Trigonometry and Calculus were barely above room temperature in degrees Celsius. That was even after my second year in XIII! All I knew was that I had enough of being in a classroom, and I wanted to do something, be something.

On the last day of my second year in grade XIII, Father Gorman, a Basilian priest who was one of my teachers throughout my high school years, was aware of my lack of direction, but competence in English. He suggested, “You’d be an excellent teacher. There’s a big shortage of teachers these days.”

I replied that there was no way I’d want to spend the next three years to become qualified as a teacher. He countered with, “But there’s a 45-day summer course that starts next week. Take it.“

As “Yogi” Berra once said, “If you come to a fork in the road, take it.” I did. That was the beginning of a 19-year-old teacher’s 39-year career that was filled with wonderful experiences. “This column’s story ain’t over ’til it’s over.” More next week.