New Habitat for Humaity, Subway is building, more tenant news

Did you know that Habitat for Humanity will be opening a new concept of theirs in Cornwall Square in mid-June? Focusing on new products such as footwear, clothing and furniture, Habitat for Humanity will be located on the upper level in between the Majestik Communications and Bell World stores. Leigh Taggart and her team will be merchandising their store over the next 3 weeks eagerly working towards their store opening.

You need to know that the SUBWAY restaurant contractor is actively working away building out the space next to Tim Hortons. Most of the noisy work takes place after mall hours to avoid any impact on customers enjoying their meals in the Food Hall seating area.

Did you know that Mother Nature is causing delays in the line painting of the parking lots, parking garage and roadways with the combination of rain and cooler temperatures the Cornwall area has experienced over the past couple of weeks? Crossroads Markings are ready, we are ready on site, but we need the cooperation of Mother Nature for a couple of days to get the job done.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square leasing team finalized an agreement for a new tenant that will occupy the former Source space on the main level next to Laura Secord? This national retailer has requested that we hold back announcing their arrival in July for a planned August store opening. Stay tuned for the big reveal in late June.

Have you seen the BIHE Kitchen and Bath renovation store taking shape as they install their inventory of products. Anyone contemplating a home renovation should drop in and see all the options that BIHE has available.

Did you know that the 2025 edition of Cornwall Living magazine was launched last week? This year’s edition is full of interesting items and creative ads.

“Follow us on Facebook to stay up to date on Special Events and Sales”

SHOP CORNWALL, SHOP INDOORS, SHOP THE SQUARE