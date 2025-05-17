New PM Carney hit a quiet home run

Some serious and not-so-serious thoughts as we wade through the May news cycle.

Mark Carney, banker turned politician, didn’t play baseball but he managed a game-winning diplomatic home run in Washington when he sat down in the Oval Office with the irrational Donald Trump.

Instead of a engaging in a no-win verbal sparing match with the prez (and vice president) on his home turf, as happened with the ‘other guy’ a few weeks back, Carney played Trump like the proverbial fiddle.

Best line was when Carney said he had consulted Canada’s shareholders (aka voters) on the 51st state thinger. Not sure, but that one might have sailed over Trump’s head.

* Trump congratulated the new Pope but said his preference was Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York. At least he didn’t claim the vote was rigged.

* If movie-maker Mel Brooks (Blazing Saddles, etc.) had produced the movie Conclave, he would have had the guy in charge of the smoke signal using the wrong chemical – white instead of black. Then somebody yelling at the janitor (played by Leslie Neilson), “Luigi, get a robe on and get out there.”

* Hard to believe the holder of that ‘safe’ Alberta seat stepped down a few days after being elected to give Double P a second shot at a seat in the House of Commons without something in return.

* The slim Liberal victory took away the opportunity for Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry to be represented in a Conservative cabinet. Going into the election, Eric Duncan was listed as cabinet material.

* Going into the conclave, wonder how many cardinals said to themselves, “If I’m elected, I want to be called …”?

* Trump posting an image of himself as pope got some mild pushback in Roman Catholic circles. If he had done this with another major world religion, extremists would have put him on a death list. If the national body of the Knights of Columbus wants to stand up for Catholics, they will make him the first president not to be invited to this year’s major fundraising dinner in New York City.

THIS MONTH IN 1964: A delegation of parents showed up at the separate school board meeting to protest the board’s decision to replace religious brothers with lay teachers at Ste.Therese elementary school. Parents said the decision would have many families enrolling their children in the public system. … Two teen brothers rafting on Lake St. Lawrence discovered the body of a woman a few yards from Island 17. The Brockville woman had been missing since March. Foul play was not suspected. … The federal department of public works planned to build a transit shed at Cornwall Harbour. It would serve local industries shipping and receiving goods. They included Courtaulds, Howard and Sons and Moose Creek Farms. … Anne Nyland of Halifax was named Cornwall Public Library chief librarian. Her husband, Herman, was director of public relations for Dalhousie University. He became CJSS news commentator. … An 18-year-old Ottawa youth was found guilty of capital murder and given a life sentence to be served in Kingston Pen. He was spared the death sentence because he was 17 at the time of the murder. … Officials in Lima, Peru said at least 350 soccer fans were killed in a soccer game riot. Most of the 45,000 fans stampeded to the stadium exits when police bombarded them with tear gas. Most of the exit gates had been locked. … Mr. and Mrs. Charles Crump opened the 14-room Long Sault Motel. … Council voted to buy the 12-acre St. Lawrence Park from Cornwall Street Railway for $50,000. A clause in the contract said it could only be used as a park. The city was eligible for a $25,000 provincial grant but the park user fees could never be lower than what provincial parks charged. The city planned to use some of the park for overnight camping. … Doug Casselman had them swinging as Courtaulds Silkmen and Massena Diamond Horse Shoe launched the North End Fastball League season. Big Doug struck out 17 in a 9-3 victory. … Ron Ward scored eight goals as Cornwall Mustangs downed Morrisburg Mets 14-2 in a junior lacrosse fixture. Mike Lemire had three. … Wrestling fans upset with a decision in the Billy “Red” Lyons/Masked Destroyer match at the Water Street Arena tossed chairs into the ring. Fan favourite Whipper Billy Watson suffered a gash on his forehead when struck by one of the wooden chairs after he got into the ring as a peacemaker. … Alex McAllister won the Cornwall Golf and Country Club opener. .. Leo Cahill, offensive coach of the Montreal Alouettes, was guest speaker at the St. Lawrence High School Athletic dinner. Award winners included John Billing, (sportsmanship with all-round ability), Bob Lascelle and Barry Doyle (outstanding football linemen), Doug Anderson (senior basketball).

TRIVIA: The daughter of this city councillor was a candidate in the 1999 Stormont-Dundas-Charlottenburgh provincial election won by Liberal John Cleary. Who was she and what party did she represent?

TRIVIA ANSWER: Liberal candidate Lucien Lamoureux, a city lawyer, defeated incumbent Conservative Grant Campbell by 70 votes in a July 16, 1962 Stormont byelection. A byelection was needed when Liberal candidate Albert Lavigne died 13 days before the June 18 general election. Campbell had defeated Lavigne, the incumbent, in 1958.

QUOTED: As a child my family’s menu consisted of two choices “take it, or leave it.” – Buddy Hackett