News from the Square: October 26, 2022

Did you know that The Ghost Walk for Charity 2022 is getting rave reviews for how scary this year’s version has turned out to be. The screaming appears to be louder and longer. This week are the last three performances for this year’s edition of a truly great effort by The Ghost Walk for Charity creative and acting team. Thursday October 27th, Friday October 28th from 5:00pm until 9:00pm with the first hour being “the non-scary hour” and the final day on Saturday October 29th from 5:00pm until 10:00pm. Come on down, have fun getting a super scare and help local charities in your community. More stores in the mall have decided to stay open later during The Ghost Walk for Charity evenings, including some of the Food Court tenants.

Did you know that it is the time of the year when heat is called for in indoor shopping centres across the country and Cornwall Square is no different. Our mechanical contractor, Marleau Mechanical will have its technicians up on the roof for the better part of 1 week carrying out the annual changeover from cooling to heat so that all the 150+ people who work in the mall on a daily basis and all of the mall’s customers feel toasty warm when they enter the building.

Remember on Saturday October 29th here at the Cornwall Square on the main level, it is the GHOULISHLY SPOOKTACULAR VENDOR MARKET from 10:00am to 4:00pm. There are 35 vendors taking part with a full array of products help you satisfy your shopping needs.

Also remember that the Cornwall Square Halloween Event is on Sunday October 30th from 12:30pm to 4:00pm. At centre court, mall management will be giving out Trick or Treat goodie bags. Also, at centre court we have a group of inflatables, “the Ghost and Bats” team available for anyone to use as a backdrop for a selfie. Right next to centre court on the main level is the Halloween Magic Show with 2 performances of 30 minutes each at 1:00pm and 3:00 pm. Some of the Cornwall Square stores on both levels are also giving out treats, look for the sign on the front of those stores that are participating. In case you want another selfie for the family album, check out the grouping of inflatables on the upper level in front of the Food Court. This is truly a fun family event, please join us in our warm and dry indoor environment to have a great family event day and as a bonus load up on free candy and other goodies.

ERROR ALERT! The We 3 Girls Christmas Market here at Cornwall Square will take place on Friday December 9th, Saturday December 10th. Friday December 9th will be a night market from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday December 10th will be an all-day market from 10:00am to 4:00pm. This event will kick off the Cornwall Square extended shopping hours with the mall open until 9:00pm from Monday to Friday starting on December 9th and ending on Friday December 23rd

Remember, shop indoors, shop The Square, and support your local merchants that make up Cornwall’s retail sector.