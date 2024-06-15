No stooping or lifting; just push and steer

June 15, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 11 min on June 6, 2024
Reading time: 2 min
Dances With Words - Nick Wolochatiuk
Comment count:
No stooping or lifting; just push and steer
(Photo : Seaway News)

You are quite familiar with the contemporary wheelbarrow: it’s a stoop, then grunt, then lift, then push machine. This week I’ll tell you all about what a wheelbarrow shouldbe like.

Let’s take a look at the strollers that are in use today. The 120-pound mother pushes her little one along with minimal effort. Thanks to the handlebar that is at a comfortable waist level, she doesn’t need to stoop. There is also absolutely no need for her to lift, as there are no wheelbarrow-like handles at her knee level.  At her feet are two wheels. At the front of the stroller are two swiveling wheels.

After shopping, into the space under she places her 20-pound bag of flour, a two-week supply of pasta, a bag of potatoes, a six-pack of liquid refreshment, five cans of assorted vegetables and a jug of milk, off she goes.

 

‘The Nick’ – Here’s the prototype, based on a seventy-year-old wheelbarrow. It pleases me to see my lovely wife being so more productive. (Photo by Nick Wolochatiuk)

 

There is no way I would use one of today’s one-wheeled wheelbarrows to haul 150-pound loads of slabs of rock when I’m building my 70-foot-long stone wall, or 50-pound bags of topsoil for Juliet’s gardening projects, or the five cords of cut and split firewoodI’ve acquired this year.

The modified wheelbarrow shown in this week’s illustration was given to me over a dozen years ago by the late June Mody, the mother of Ingleside’s Lynda Godin. It was bought c. 1970, making it over half a century old. I had an axle welded onto the rear supports. To it were attached two hefty wheels. At the front, a swivel wheel was added. An elevated crossbar was installed onto the two lifting handles.

The brand name I’d give to the wheelbarrow I’ve developed was going to be ‘The Wolochatiuk’, but for obvious reasons will be marketed as ‘The Nick’.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Find a place that suits your needs
Columnists

Find a place that suits your needs

Have you ever counted how many times you go up and down the stairs in your home each and every day? Do you have to go upstairs at night to go to bed? Do you have to go…