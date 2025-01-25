Last week I was taking a walk with my mom, and we stopped next to a large old maple tree. We stood there for a few moments. I told my mom how that tree reminded me of when I was a child. The tree would drop a large quantity of leaves every autumn, and I looked forward to it. My friend and I would gather the fallen leaves and jump into the pile. These days, I drive past this tree often but rarely walk by. As we admired the tree, my mom mentioned how wonderful it is that trees can draw out memory.

A little girl named the tree she planted, during a community planting event, in 2023. She told me that she would check on the tree and watch it grow. Maybe one day, if she leaves the area, she will return as an adult. That tree, now big and mature, will remind her of her childhood. This year, thanks to funding, the City will be planting more boulevard trees in residential areas and local parks.

A couple days after my walk with my mom, I was listening to CBC’s The Current. How the emotions evoked when noticing nature can improve our sense of well-being was the topic of conversation. “When was the last time you stopped to notice the animal tracks in the snow, or listened for the chirp of a bird in the stillness of winter?”

I enjoy winter. I love the fresh cool air, the chickadees at the bird feeder and the beauty of falling snow. But not everyone does. If you are already looking forward to the next season, Transition Cornwall+ (TC+) and the City’s Environmental Services team can help you Transition into Spring. TC+’s Swap, Share, Repair Fair is back after a short hiatus. Join TC+ and the City’s Enviro Team on February 15 in Salons A, B and C of the Civic Complex. It will be a day of rethinking, reducing, reusing, repurposing, and recycling waste.

The free all-ages event runs from 10 am until 2 pm. At noon, Earth Day Canada will be on-site to present a workshop entitled I’m Reducing Food Waste. From your grocery list to food storing and cooking habits, discover easy tricks to produce less waste. This participatory workshop will give everyone the opportunity to share their stories. It will also offer the keys to understanding how to reduce food waste, one step at a time. Stay tuned to the City’s social media for updates. You can also send me an email if you would like to be informed when registration for this workshop opens. For more information on TC+’s upcoming events, go to https://transitioncornwall.com/events/.

On Saturday, February 2, I will be taking part in two events. World Wetlands Day at Cooper Marsh, 10 am – 2 pm (find out more rrca.on.ca) and The Seed Farmer Book Tour at the Cline House Gallery, 2 pm – 4 pm (https://transitioncornwall.com/events/). Hope you can check out both as well!

And do not forget that the City’s 5th Eco Day will be held on Saturday, April 12, 10 am – 2 pm at the Civic Complex. Applications are now open to have a booth at this family-friendly annual event. Eco Day provides knowledge, tools, and encouragement to help the Cornwall community connect with nature and live a more sustainable life. If your organization fits the mould, consider applying. There is no cost to have a booth. Reach me at sustainability@cornwall.ca if you would like more information.