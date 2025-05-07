Now what? We must manage our expectations

Most people can find a few good reasons to be at least content, if not ecstatic, with the outcome of the federal election, unless, of course, you are a New Democratic Party supporter.

Regardless of whether you “won” or “lost” your vote, you can be relieved that, unlike in some countries we know of, the results have been generally accepted as being legitimate. No mobs have descended on legislative buildings claiming the election was fixed. Nobody is spouting conspiracy theories about rigged ballots or voter fraud.

Of course, there are mixed feelings. The Liberals, who were headed for annihilation a few months ago, staged an incredible comeback. But their delirium was tempered by the fact they came three seats short of forming a majority. That means the government will have to cooperate with at least one other party to get anything done.

The Conservatives were initially dismayed when they saw the Liberals’ stunning resurrection, and saw their chance to regain power evaporate. Leader Pierre Poilievre is, for the first time in his adult life, without a seat in Parliament.

Yet, they have gained more seats and have made inroads in the vote-rich Greater Toronto Area.

There is concern that with the collapse of the NDP and the shrinkage of the Bloc Québécois, Canada is headed towards a two-party system, like the States. Yikes! Thankfully, Elizabeth May will still be in the House of Commons to keep everyone on his and her toes.

We can be pleased that for the most part, the campaign was clean and managed to retain the attention of the masses for almost a full month. Take a bow, people. You were engaged!

Nationwide, voter turnout was up from 62.5 per cent in 2021 to 68.7 per cent.

In Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry, the voter turnout was 68.4 per cent – 66,354 of 96,911 registered electors cast ballots in the riding that had been reshaped to include North Glengarry. In 2021, the voter turnout was 62 per cent in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

It is hard to believe that considering how important this election was, more than 30 per cent of voters sat on their hands.

On a local level, Conservatives are happy that Eric Duncan has been re-elected, with a comfortable margin — 37,441 votes, 56.4 per cent of all ballots cast. But Liberals can be buoyed by the strong showing of first-time candidate Sarah Good, who got 39.7 per cent of all ballots cast, compared to the 23 per cent Denis Moquin got in 2021. Mirroring the national trend, the NDP lost big-time. Mario Leclerc garnered 1,653 votes, or 2.5 per cent of all votes cast. In 2021, Trevor Kennedy got 5,804 votes, or 11 per cent of the total.

So, now that the people have spoken, what do you expect from your newish federal government? Votes in tight races were still being counted when the new government was being presented with lists from various organizations outlining their “Must have” items.

Most of the requests require major expenditures on public services, affordable housing and assistance by those affected by US tariffs.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to “build, baby, build.” He has declared, “It’s time to build twice as many homes every year with an entirely new housing industry using Canadian technology, Canadian skilled workers, Canadian lumber.”

In his victory speech, the normally staid economist fired off some good lines.

Such as: “We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves and above all we have to take care of each other.” He wrapped up with: “We will protect our workers and businesses, and above all, we will build an independent future for our great country. A future that makes the greatest country on earth even better.”

There is pressure to “unleash” our economy, cut taxes, reinforce our military, cut red tape, build airports, pipelines, seaports, and railways. Too bad Gordon Lightfoot isn’t still around; he could write a modern version of the Canadian Railroad Trilogy.

Managing expectations is vital whenever a new or newish government takes office. We can high hopes, but we must also remain realistic. Nobody can be all things to all people all of the time.

In the span of a few months, our political landscape and our collective mood have radically changed as we face unprecedented economic challenges.

Right now most of us would settle for some peace and quiet for a few hours, before mayhem breaks out again in the Oval Office.