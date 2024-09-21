One community is still not on the list

It’s Trivia Time. The question is, “Which community does not belong on this list: Iroquois, Morrisburg, Parishville (NY), Ingleside, Long Lake (NY), Brockville, Gananoque?”

Stumped? I’ll give you some hints. Think: inviting, informative signage, launch your canoe or kayak, public washroom, year-round parking lot, picnic shelter, garbage can regularly emptied.

Still stumped? Here’s a big hint: one of these communities has none of the above desirable features.

This quiz was prompted by my contact with every one of those places within less than the last year. The most recent visit to Parishville, NY, a community of about 2,000. Its waterfront park features a canoe/kayak launch, a World Trade Centre 9/11 girderremnant, two delightful gazebos, a vintage clock and a detailed illustration of the historical industries along the river.

Morrisburg, another community I regularly visit, has a boat launch, swimming area, public washrooms, picnic shelters, parking lots (on weekends, come early to get a spot), refreshment stand (line up to get your ice cream or burgers), an artillery piece and a series of historical plaques.

Brockville is one of my favourite recreational stop-over destinations. Its shaded waterfront traffic circle has a better occupancy rate than the final Stanley Cup playoff game. Its washroom even has a refrigerated water refilling station for water bottles. A Golden Hawk Canadair F-86 Sabre is on display on a plinth.

Last, and least of the communities on the above list is Ingleside. A pot-holed gravel ‘road’ accesses its riverside parking lot. During spring thaw and following heavy rainfalls, it can accommodate fewer vehicles. When attempting to launch your canoe or kayak, you have to overcome a three-foot drop, then slog through about a car-length of shallow silted water that’s punctuated with boulders ranging in size from apples to cantaloupes to watermelons. Its lonely bench has the company of a solitary garbage can that is too often overflowing.

Now you’ve got it: Ingleside does not belong on the list of communities that have an inviting waterfront. However, during recent years there has been community input and more than enough slick presentations by pricey consultants. If their grandiose proposals were printed, they could wallpaper every room in Buckingham Palace.

What else has happened during the last two years? Last year its fields of weeds were plowed up. This year a harrowing experience (excuse the pun) took place. I’m 84 years of age. I sure hope enough positive things happen before I put my paddle away toput Ingleside on my opening list.