One Year of Impact

Seaway News

On June 6, St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) proudly celebrated the first anniversary of the official grand opening of its expanded rehabilitation space, the launch of its scheduled rehabilitation program, and enhancements to the Long-Term Care rehabilitation area. It has been a time to reflect on an incredible milestone-and, most importantly, to celebrate the outstanding work of our dedicated staff.

From April 2024 to March 2025, Hotel Dieu Hospital’s rehabilitation program delivered an impressive 981,740 minutes of therapy-an 11.5% increase from the previous year. Even more remarkably, the program served 15.9% more patients, a testament to its growing impact and importance in our community.

The dedication, energy, and commitment of staff at both Hotel Dieu Hospital and St. Joseph’s Villa are truly exceptional. They have built person-centered programs while continuing the legacy of the Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph-responding to the evolving needs of those we serve.

Our shared focus remains on promoting healthy aging and empowering individuals to live longer, stronger, and more independently. This commitment guides both our rehabilitation and Long-Term Care programs, where we strive to enhance quality of life, foster independence, and walk alongside patients and residents as they live their best lives.

On behalf of the Centre, I extend heartfelt congratulations to SJCCC’s incredible staff. Your passion, perseverance, and dedication have brought this vision to life. Because of you, SJCCC continues to shine as a true gem in our community.

Every department has contributed to our success through nutritious meals, clean and safe environments, exceptional personal and medical care, life-enriching activities, and the many behind-the-scenes efforts that keep everything running smoothly. Together, we make SJCCC a place where patients and residents truly thrive.

We can’t wait to see what the next year brings-the best is yet to come!