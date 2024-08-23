Ontario is the leader in job creation in 2024

Statistics Canada’s July report shows Ontario is leading the country in jobs created in 2024! This progress reflects our government’s commitment to economic rebuilding, investment attraction, cost reduction for families, and improved job opportunities. Last month, we announced a historic $260 million expansion of the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream, the largest investment in provincial skills training to date, aimed at addressing labour shortages and increasing wages.

In addition to job growth, we are focusing on increasing housing supply. With all the job growth in Ontario the need for housing is paramount. The Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund is investing $970 million in 54 projects across 60 municipalities to enhance water infrastructure. Due to high demand, we’re adding another $250 million, totaling $1.2 billion, with a second round of applications opened on August 14.

Last month I announced that our government is investing $3.46 million in Element5 to help expand its advanced timber operations. Using advanced timber and wood construction for modular and prefabricated buildings is essential to achieving our goal of building 1.5 million new homes by 2031.

Stay tuned for updates on how these efforts are boosting housing development in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.