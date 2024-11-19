Optimize your cesarean birth recovery

After undergoing common musculoskeletal surgeries, such as a hip or knee replacement, post-operative rehabilitation is essential to regain strength and function. It’s highly recommended that individuals consult a physiotherapist following surgery to receive guidance and support in order to recover as safely and as quickly as possible.

While physiotherapy following joint replacements is quite common, physiotherapy following cesarean sections is not as widely known by the general population. A cesarean section is a major abdominal surgery where many layers of abdominal tissue are incised for the purpose of delivering a baby. Cesarean sections can either be planned or may be an emergency in some cases to ensure the health of the birthing person and the baby. Regardless of whether a cesarean is planned or unplanned, a physiotherapist can greatly assist an individual’s recovery in the post-operative/postpartum period. Physiotherapy treatment will typically include reducing scar tissue tightness or discomfort, improving abdominal wall flexibility, restoring core strength, and providing guidance on a graduated return to fitness, physical activity, sport, and leisure.

Many clients have asked if pelvic floor physiotherapy is necessary if they have had a cesarean section and the answer is absolutely yes. There is a common misconception that pelvic floor physiotherapy is only suitable for those who have had a vaginal delivery. This misconception stems from the myth that a cesarean section does not affect the pelvic floor muscles as the baby has not passed through the vaginal canal. However, during pregnancy, the pelvic floor sustains stress and strain (secondary to the weight of the baby) that may contribute to pelvic floor dysfunction. This can include, but is not limited to, urinary or bowel incontinence, constipation, pelvic organ prolapse, pain with intercourse, pain with menstruation, and more. It must be acknowledged that pelvic health physiotherapy can address these issues that are prevalent among birthing persons to improve their symptoms, function and quality of life – regardless of their method of delivery.

It is important to note that consulting a pelvic floor physiotherapist during pregnancy can help one to physically and mentally prepare for labor and delivery. Being well prepared for a vaginal delivery, or a cesarean section delivery, or both, can be immensely helpful to ease stress during labor. Performing pelvic floor, core and breathing exercises during pregnancy has also been shown to optimize recovery during the postpartum period, regardless of whether an individual has had a vaginal or cesarean birth.

Pregnancy, labor, delivery and postpartum recovery is a marathon, not a sprint. Luckily, the human body is wonderfully adaptive from conception to postpartum. However, it takes time, patience and a tailored rehabilitation program to restore your strength, endurance and overall function following a vaginal or cesarean section delivery. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us by email at office@movetherapeutics.ca