Passenger elevator is back, mobility scooters limits, Santa, concerts

Did you know that Cornwall Square’s passenger elevator is now back in service? The momentous event occurred last Thursday afternoon and caught numerous customers by surprise. The return of vertical transportation for our Cornwall Square customers and staff is most welcome.

You need to know that Cornwall Square management is being advised that the passenger elevator was not designed to accommodate mobility scooters, especially since mobility scooters are growing in both size and speed at an alarming rate. We recently have seen mobility scooters that rival the Mercedes Benz Smart Car in size and reach speeds of 15 Kms per hour. One of these mobility scooters crashed into a glass pane of the mall’s upper-level entrance shattering the glass and requiring a replacement of said pane at a cost exceeding $500.00 which the mobility scooter driver will end up paying for. On separate incidents in recent weeks, we have witnessed several mobility scooters zooming down the mall aisles at speeds close to 10 kph which creates a public safety issue for the rest of the mall customers meandering in and out of stores.

You need to know that as of last Friday, November 29th, 2024, mobility scooters will have certain safety limitations to follow when at Cornwall Square. Mobility Scooters will not be able to use the passenger elevator to go between floors. Mobility Scooters will have the option to navigate through the parking garage to get between floors or to contact mall security and/or mall maintenance to arrange for the use of the mall freight elevator as a means of access between floors. Mobility Scooter operators also need to understand that any damage that they cause while operating their mobility scooter on the Cornwall Square property will be at their cost to repair. As the appeal and use of mobility scooters increases, people must understand and accept the reality that they are responsible for the proper and safe operation of their mobility scooter and the consequences for the failure to do so.

Did you know that the Santa Photo times have changed on Sundays? Santa’s hours on Sundays will be from 11:00am to 2:00pm and from 3:00pm to 5:00pm. Also on Tuesday December 24, 2024, Santa will only be at the mall until 3:00pm.

You need to remember that Cornwall Square will be hosting 3 Christmas musical performances during the month of December. All performances are on the upper level in front of the Food Hall. On Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 15, the Octaves Band will entertain customers from 1:00 to 2:30pm. On Saturday, December 14, Jo Anne Laurin will perform her “Christmas in the Valley” concert starting at 1:30pm.

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.”