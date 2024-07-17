Passenger elevator still down… food hall restaurants and seating

Did you know that the Cornwall Square passenger elevator continues to be “out of service” as the Schindler Elevator team await the replacement parts to arrive and install. The Schindler Elevator service people have pointed out to me that one of the biggest contributors to the negative impact on the elevator “slippers” are the hits from motorized scooters to the doors and the elevator cabin interior that jostle the scooters and put them out of kilter causing them to wear faster. Another contributing factor is kids jumping up and down or shoving each other from side to side in the elevator cab while in motion. Aside from the external forces at play against the proper functioning of the passenger elevator is its age and the normal wear and tear from daily use. We at Cornwall Square are hopeful that the repair will be done by the end of this week, and we are appreciative of our customers’ patience during this most annoying time.

Did you know that customers appear to be paying attention to the FOOD HALL seating area rules that came into play 2 weeks ago citing that the FOOD HALL seating area was dedicated for use by customers of the FOOD HALL restaurants to ensure that they have a place to sit to eat their meal at any point during the day. The practice of people bringing food from outside the mall, people simply sitting in the FOOD HALL and not patronizing the FOOD HALL restaurants and people utilizing the FOOD HALL seating area as their personal living room, office or recreational centre is being discouraged in order to provide the restaurant customers with a place to sit and enjoy the meal they just purchased from one of those FOOD HALL restaurants.

You need to know that the Chicken Garden restaurant continues to serve more and more customers as people seem to be pleased with their menu. Kabir and his team have been a welcome addition to our great group of FOOD HALL restaurants with Tim Hortons, Cedars, Wok Express, Juntos, Daily Chuck, the Upper Vault and Sip N’ Scoop, all ready to meet customers’ food and beverage needs.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square leasing team has been busy responding to inquiries from potential new tenants and there could be an announcement shortly as the original interest translates into lease agreements. Stay tuned for more news,

Can you believe the Corus Radiothon in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital is just a little over 5 weeks away here at Cornwall Square on Thursday August 22nd. This year’s fundraiser is to upgrade the quality of the existing lighting in the hospital’s ORs. Let there be light, better light, maximum light.

