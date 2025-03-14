People power for climate 

Many municipalities, including Cornwall, are examining ways to mitigate the effects of climate change. The costs and health impacts for these events such as flooding, fires, extreme weather (wind, ice and snow), shoreline erosion and many more, are ever increasing.

The Canadian Climate Institute is probably not very well known to most Canadians but public agencies relay on their research. The Institute “produces rigorous analysis, economic modelling, and in-depth research on policy solutions to help Canada adapt to the effects of climate change, and compete and prosper in the global energy transition.”

Sadly, there is a lot of discrediting of public agencies these days so it’s important to highlight the benefits of credible research that can help municipalities and individuals make informed decisions. Researchers and policy makers often toil in the background, out of sight, so their work does not make the headlines of the newspapers nor is it featured in the latest TikTok feed.

Nevertheless, councils have to make decisions on how to get the best return for our tax dollars and those decisions can’t be just for the one year ahead or one council term. It is necessary to look decades ahead to anticipate future costs. Cornwall is currently developing a city-wide Climate Adaptation Plan and the Climate Institute research, for example, finds that each dollar invested in adaptation returns $13 to $15 in direct and indirect benefits. That’s a pretty good return on investment.

Adaptation means investing in roads and drainage systems that can withstand flooding events. It also means acting to reduce the effects of extreme urban heat on working conditions and people’s health. The Climate Institute projects that proactive adaptation interventions like urban greening and mechanical cooling can reduce the annual cost of heat-related hospitalizations by up to 30 per cent by mid-century. Their research has also shown that designing infrastructure such as roads, railways and electricity systems to withstand extreme heat and rainfall can reduce damage costs by 80% by the end of the century.

What are local municipalities doing to reduce their carbon footprint and to adapt to climate impacts that are already baked in? We the public, need to have a clear picture of what is being planned and what is being invested to ensure we are not faced with punishing costs. We as individuals must also do our part so that we can look forward to the future with confidence. The Climate Institute has many resources that can help us make informed and cost-effective decisions – whether at the community or personal level or at the ballot box.

For information see transitioncornwall.com and https://climateinstitute.ca