Planning today for a better tomorrow: charitable giving and estates.

Seaway News

Estate giving isn’t something you might think about every day, but as time passes, considering this type of donation can be incredibly meaningful. When all is said and done, what type of legacy do you want to leave behind? While some donors focus on charitable gifts during their lifetime, others plan to make a difference when they write their will.

Partnerships matter.: Forging a relationship with a trusted financial advisor can maximize support for those you love while making a meaningful contribution to charity. Working with a lawyer will protect your estate’s needs. Leaving a charitable gift can be as simple as adding a clause to your will, or more complicated depending on your situation. Obtaining the proper advice will help manage requirements and make things easier for your loved ones in the future.

Important information to benefit everyone: There is no immediate cost associated with planning a charitable gift in your will. Planned gifts don’t affect your current financial status, nor will they reduce your present earnings. Many people think estate giving is for the wealthy, but that’s not the case. At CCHF we’ve been inspired by community members who leave a meaningful gift in their will that wouldn’t have been possible during their lifetime.

With proper planning you can prioritize your loved ones while supporting a cause that’s meaningful to you. For instance, some donors consider leaving a residual gift or percentage of their remaining estate to charity. Leaving a charitable gift in your will can ultimately benefit loved ones by reducing or even eliminating final income tax payments applicable to your estate. Offsetting this cost can increase the amount a donor leaves their loved ones after they pass.

When planning your estate, please consider the CCHF Forever Fund.: Thanks to a $1 million gift from the estate of local sisters, Rhoda and Minnie Bartle, the CCHF Forever Fund was officially established as our charity’s first endowment program in October 2024. Community members can now contribute to this fund through major gifts or donations from their own estates.

We are proud to offer this long-term investment strategy to increase CCHF’s impact on local healthcare over time, placing less strain on the community as expensive medical projects arise. Since the fund’s principal remains invested, growing yearly revenue will help purchase urgently needed equipment at CCH. To discuss ways to direct your support, charitable details for your financial and legal team, sample charitable wording, or options for recognition, please contact amy.gillespie@cornwallhospital.ca.