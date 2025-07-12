Population guessing keeps missing mark

Back in the mid-1950s, with the St. Lawrence Seaway and Power Project under way, a national magazine did some post-Seaway crystal ball gazing and came up with the forecast that Cornwall’s population, because of its proximity to the Seaway, would climb to 100,000 by the 1980s.

Not quite. Missed by about 55,000. As Bob Uecker would say about a pitch six feet off the strike zone, “Just a little off the mark.”

The city’s population did take a huge leap in 1957, increasing to 37,000 from 14,000 (it made Cornwall the 12th largest city in the province), but it had nothing to do with the Seaway. The boxed-in city – with one square mile of elbow space – annexed a large chunk of Cornwall Township which added 23,000 township residents to the enlarged city.

Dr. E. G. Faludi said the city needed to lay the ground work for a population of 75,000 by 1985. It needed to look at an increase in construction of duplexes and triplexes to accommodate the big leap in population.

Oops.

Not to be outdone, a few years later another planner made a run at the city’s future population. He said it would be 80,000 by 1980.

These days, consultants are much more conservative in their population forecasts. We might inch up to 55,000 by 2028.

Population forecasting aside, the 1963 Faludi report made some interesting recommendations that have had more success than the population predictions, albeit they have crawled along a meandering path.

He urged the city to build a cultural/arts centre containing convention facilities, an auditorium for concerts and meetings and a new library. He suggested it be built in the east end of the city, which was old Ward Two. It had the largest population – 9,200 – of the six city wards. In 2019 a consultant made an east Cornwall site – St. Lawrence College – as one of three preferred sites for a cultural/arts centre.

The arts centre has became a reality at the former Bank of Montreal site on Pitt Street.

Another 1963 recommendation called on the city to develop the waterfront and make Cornwall Canal the focal point of this development. The canal is gone but development of the waterfront has turned Lamoureux Park into a Crown jewel.

Pointing to the downtown core, Faludi recommended massive redevelopment to make the business core more attractive to new businesses. Today, The Heart of the City program has contributed to a lot of restoration work in the downtown core.

As for those population predictions, it should be noted that baseball legend Yogi Berra once said, “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.”

BACK IN JULY 1966: Bare-breasted go-go dancers – as they were called in the day – in bars might have been okay in Vancouver, but the local Crown’s office and Cornwall police warned that such entertainment would not be tolerated in Cornwall and would result in criminal charges. In Vancouver, a 21-year-old Simon Fraser University student became that province’s first topless dancer. RCMP ‘investigated’ but did not lay any charges. …. The three-man Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment moved to Long Sault from Cornwall (First Street East). … The price of milk supplied to city residents – most of it via home delivery – was increased by two cents a quart. The new price was 30¢ a quart. A three-quart container was 80¢. … Construction of the Sylvania colour television plant – it would manufacture colour picture tubes – was under way on a 30-acre site on Vincent Massey Drive. The plant would employee 100. It would shut down in 1975… A 100-year-old house at Third and Adolphus streets was torn down to make room for a new separate board elementary school. … A 1,800-square-foot addition to city hall along with interior renovations was under way. It included a larger council chamber and air conditioning. The mayor’s office would have direct access to the chambers. … Council was considering an extension to the term of office – three years from two years. A change to the Ontario Municipal Act left the decision to local councils. … In Austin, Texas, a former Marine sniper killed 16 people and injured 31 while firing from a 300-foot tower on the University of Texas campus. Police shot and killed him 90 minutes after the killing rampage started. … Keith Jodoin replaced Rod Scott as director of St. Columban’s Parish Hall. He had been manager of the K of C Columbus Club. Scott, the centre’s first director, left for a position with the University of Windsor. … Hard-throwing Ted Smith held GTL to three hits to help give Courtaulds a 4-2 win in North End Fastball League play. Linden Wells had a home run and double for Courtaulds. Ron Branchaud banged out a homer for GTL. … Cornwall Chargers junior football club signed Jim Harper, a defensive back from Brockville. … Judy Hart, 16, of Cornwall won the girls’ 16-and-under National Capital Lawn Tennis Association title. … Alexandria was looking for a police chief after Gerry Hughes resigned. He was the second chief in less than two years. Hughes, an outstanding Cornwall athlete, had served six years with Cornwall Police Department.

HITS AND MISSES: Hang in. In about six months we can start complaining about how cold it is. … TSN’s Bob McKenzie has retired from the broadcaster, ending a 48-year career that started with the Sault Ste-Marie Star. He went to work for the Globe and Mail, The Hockey News and Toronto Star before transitioning to TV (and the big bucks). With this, we have closed the Cornwall chapter of the Bob McKenzie Fan Club. (Private joke we had with Bob). His son Shawn covers the NHL for Sportsnet.

