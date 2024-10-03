Promises, Promises!

I remember as an elementary kid learning about the oath of a pinky promise. You would be talking with a friend about something in your lunch box that you would trade for an item in theirs. Once you agreed, you had to seal the deal so no other kid could sneak their way into the negotiation. You would look your friend in the eye and say “promise?” They would say “yes.” But out of an abundance of caution, because you really wanted that Swiss Cake Roll, you would stretch out your hand and say “pinky promise?” Your friend knew instantly how serious this was. Whether it was making lunch trades, keeping a secret, or backdoor deals on the sports field, the “pinky promise” phrase elevated the terms of the agreement and everyone knew you can’t break a pinky promise. Even if an entire month went by, that pinky promise is still as good as gold.

God is a promisor! He gives promises ready for all who trust in him! There are times when we need assurance! There are times when life throws you a curve, and you really need the hope that a promise can give and there it is! Promises are for crises. Definition of a promise then is: “An assurance God gives his people so they can walk by faith while they wait for him to work . ”

Ever get nervous, especially when asking someone for something important and wonder if they will come through? CBC radio recently called “Over the Rainbow” the most popular song of all time. The second verse says: “Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue; And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.” But actually; life just isn’t full of promises kept. This week’s promise: “I will not fail, God is Victorious” is for those who know God personally- who can claim inheritance rights to a victory that Christ has already won.

Life’s most difficult challenges is often ‘Not Knowing.’ Not knowing what tomorrow will bring- this is potentially crushing. Not knowing can bring fear, it can bring doubt, and it can even bring despair. This is why God’s promises are essential. We all live with a measure of natural uncertainty, simply because we cannot see into tomorrow. No matter how bleak things become, God alone holds the future and directs all things according to his purposes. 1 John 5:4 is a wonderful Bible verse to give confidence! “Every God begotten/renewed person overcomes the world’s ways. The conquering power that brings the world to its knees is our faith.”