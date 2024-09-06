In light of recent events where the burnt remains of Century 21`s Broker Yuk-Ying (Anita) Mui, 56 from Markham Ontario were found in an area in Parry Sound. I would like to touch on Realtor® safety.

Real Estate is exciting and has so many opportunities but it does come with some unique safety conditions. Real estate agents head out every day to meet with prospective clients and the majority of the time; they do not know the people they are meeting with. They meet them at neutral locations, which sometimes can be out in the middle of nowhere because it is farmland or acreage needing to be sold. More often, it is in a home and agents do not know what they are walking into so it is paramount that they consider their safety protocols.

Many agents will have a loved one or office staff member check in on them during the meet-up to make sure they are ok. So please forgive them if they answer their cell phone during the meeting as it`s more likely someone making sure that they are safe. Some also may have a friend or co-worker accompany them, depending on the situation. Safety in numbers.

In this industry, once a male dominated occupation, it highlights the need for specific tailored safety approaches for our female colleagues. Self-defense courses that teach them how to get out of an uncomfortable or scary situation is a beneficial tool available to agents. Personal alarms and nonlethal self-defense weapons reflect a diversity of safety strategies preparing them for any unforeseen situations. In the 2022 Realtors® and Member Safety Residential Report from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), 43% of Realtors® have shown vacant properties in areas with poor or no phone coverage in a 12-month period.

Safety doesn`t just apply to the physical, many agents receive threats via inappropriate emails, text messages or voicemails because they have such a big presence out in social media land and their contact information is available to the public. It opens the possibility of harassment that way and has them needing to be on top of their social media safety as well.

While our world is changing and arguably becoming more violent, Realtors® continue to do their jobs. Rest in Peace Ms. Mui. Condolences to your family, friends and your C21 colleagues.