Record-breaking Radiothon Reaches 85% of Fundraising Goal for New Fracture Table

Thanks to our longstanding partnership with the professional team at BOOM! 101.9 and 104.5 FRESH FM, the 17th annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon delivered an astounding $157,685 towards the purchase of a new fracture table supporting orthopedic surgeries at CCH.

After 17 years, this exceptional event has become tradition. For the first time since 2006, the philanthropy of local sponsors and donors helped break our former charitable record of $154,697, raised at our very first Radiothon to support the construction of our Cornwall Community Hospital.

Given the essential nature of this equipment, the volume of local patients served by CCH’s orthopedic program, and the ultimate fundraising goal of $185,000, our Hospital Foundation team is incredibly grateful to all those who donated so generously. We did not expect to raise 85% of our fundraising goal on Radiothon day, but we are so appreciative of this giving community.

Medical equipment is expensive, and CCH relies on our Foundation to help fill the gaps where government funding stops. Equipment like a new fracture table allows patients to be treated right here at home instead of travelling the road to Ottawa. And, while it comes with a large price tag, buying this equipment outright is much more economical than renting a table for $500 a day.

A new table is required to replace CCH’s current model that is approximately 20 years old and at the end of its lifespan. Aside from improved precision and technology, the new table offers better ergonomic design to avoid strain and protect the longevity of our healthcare workers.

From trauma cases to sports injuries, age-related fractures to congenital issues, full hip replacements to surgeries on the ankle, femur, knee or upper arm, this new technology will serve local patients as young as 12 years old to senior citizens.

Powered by Corus Radio with essential support from Cogeco Business Solutions and Seaway News, our Foundation team is also grateful to Weaving Baskets Group and the Cornwall Square for providing us a fantastic space to broadcast live, and to Bruce Wickham, whose décor and staging expertise brought our set to life.

Fundraising for the fracture table project continues, with $27,315 remaining to reach our goal. If you or someone you know is interested in supporting this project, please visit www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca and donate today!