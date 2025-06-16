Register for TD Summer Reading Club at SDG Library  

Seaway News

The SDG Library is excited to announce the return of the TD Summer Reading Club this summer! TD Summer Reading Club is Canada’s biggest, bilingual summer reading program for kids of all ages, all interests, and all abilities. It’s designed to inspire kids to explore the fun of reading their way which is the key to building a lifelong love of reading. Kids can participate anytime, anywhere – at their local SDG Library Branches, at home, online, on the road, or wherever their summer takes them.

The SDG Library will be hosting the TD Summer Reading Club from July 8 until August 21.

There will be weekly prize draws to encourage reading! For a chance to win a prize, participants can earn ballots by reading books. As of July 8, participants can begin to earn ballots for books read or chapters read (physical or digital), whether it’s borrowed from the library or a book you have at home – it all counts! Head to your local SDG Library Branch to fill out ballots each week.

To coincide with the reading club, every SDG Library will be hosting an in-branch program weekly with fun activities and crafts. This is optional; attending in-branch activities is not required to participate in the club.

To kick-start celebrations, join us for a launch party to be held on Saturday, July 5 at Nelson LaPrade Centre in Chesterville (9 William St.) from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM. Special guests, The Keepers Wildlife Rescue Centre will be there with their animal friends. There will be activities, snacks and prizes.

Please note that children under the age of seven (7) must be accompanied by a caregiver while in the library and at any library event.

The program and events are free, but you will need to register to take part! Register for the TD Summer Reading Club and launch party on our website (https://www.sdglibrary.ca/td-summer-reading-club/) or at any SDG Library branch. Registration for the reading club is open for the duration of the program.