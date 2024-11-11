Remembering: always worth it!

Remembrance Day was first observed throughout the British Commonwealth in 1919. It was originally called “Armistice Day” to commemorate the cease-fire agreement that ended the First World War on Monday, November 11, 1918 at 11 a.m. That gave us the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The Canadian Parliament would eventually change the name to Remembrance Day in 1931. Every year on November 11, Canadians pause in a moment of silence to honour the memory of the men and women who have served in times of war, conflict and peace. We remember the more than 2,300,000 Canadians who have served throughout our nation’s history as well as the more than 118,000 who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

We are not the only country in the Commonwealth who mark this event, as Remembrance Day is celebrated in the United Kingdom and Australia, as well as other countries such as France, Belgium and Poland. In each of these countries, as well as our own, speeches are made annually calling on each successive generation to recognize their duty to remember the sacrifices made for freedom and the way of life we enjoy today.

Such values are by no means arbitrary but can be found to have their source in the Judeo-Christian heritage our nation was founded under. Remembering heritage and values is an opportunity and responsibility of all of us, not merely those we deem as our “educators.” This was something I grew up under, recognizing the service of both my grandfathers in World War One, as they fought overseas in Belgium and France. But of course, such family stories are getting more remote and distant in memory. What will remain in another generation? Perhaps new stories of service and sacrifice will emerge, in the complex and ever-changing world of tomorrow? Freedom always come at a price.

The ultimate reference to sacrifice that has served as a foundation stone in our culture since in its inception is that of Christ, the Son of man, who came to offer his life as a sacrifice for the sin of humanity. A price was paid that would very quickly result in a victory won. Through the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, God graciously grants eternal life to all who will believe. And here, generation by generation, we are called upon to stop and remember. History bears with incredible accuracy and detail, from both the Bible and other historical sources, the events of Jesus’ life and sacrifice. They are to be carefully remembered. In the short Bible book of Second Timothy, chapter 2 we find these words from the Apostle Paul: “And the things you have heard me say in the presence of many witnesses, entrust to reliable men who will be qualified to teach others… Remember Jesus Christ, raise from the dead, descended from David. This is my good news!”

Pastor Jim