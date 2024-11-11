Remembrance Day

On the eleventh day of the eleventh month, at the eleventh hour, we come together to honour the extraordinary men and women who have served our country with unwavering courage and dedication. Their sacrifices have shaped our nation and ensured the freedoms we cherish today.

As we pause to reflect on their bravery, let us remember not only the heroes who fought on distant shores but also those who served in our own communities. Each story and each sacrifice is a testament to the values of honour, duty, and resilience. These individuals faced unimaginable challenges, and their commitment to protecting our way of life deserves our utmost respect and gratitude.

I am always proud to recognize the SDG Glengarry Highlanders, a reserve infantry regiment with deep roots in our community. Since its inception in 1856, this regiment has a storied history of service in both World Wars and peacekeeping missions. Their dedication to preserving our Scottish heritage and supporting local initiatives exemplifies the spirit of service and community that defines our riding.

We must also acknowledge the families of our veterans, whose love and support provided strength during times of separation and uncertainty. Their sacrifices are deeply felt and deserve our recognition.

Let us take a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who fought for our peace and security. As we honour their legacy, we are reminded of our responsibility to work towards a future where freedom, justice, and understanding prevail.

Together, let us ensure that the stories of our veterans are passed down to future generations. It is our duty to uphold the values for which they stood and to foster a spirit of unity in our communities.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the veterans who served and returned, those who made the ultimate sacrifice, and the brave individuals currently serving in our Armed Forces; your courage and commitment to our country inspire us all, and we honour your service today and every day.

Lest we forget.