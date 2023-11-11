Remembrance Day Message

On the 11th day of the 11th month, and on the 11th hour, we pause.

For 2 minutes of silence.

A chance for personal reflection.

And to pay our respects to the millions of Canadians who over our collective history courageously served on the front lines of war to defend our liberty and our way of life here at home.

That is why on Remembrance Day, Canadians gather in thousands of communities across the country to pay a solemn tribute to the heroes who have served, and to the many soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our freedoms.

We also thank the brave men and women in our Canadian Armed Forces, who continue to put themselves in harms way to serve and defend us around the world.

On this day, like many days, I am thinking of my late Grandfather Edwin Richard Duncan.

Better known as E.R. and Eddie to his family and friends. He was a Bombardier with the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery, who alongside his 5 brothers, served the Allied Forces in the Second World War.

I’m also thinking of the SD&G Highlanders, our local regiment who has played an integral role in Canada’s military history.

The iconic photo of the brave SD&G Highlanders storming Juno Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944, perfectly captures the magnitude of the struggle and displays the bravery shown by so many on that historic day.

However, despite our successes as a country and as the Allied Forces united against evil, it was not without pain and significant loss. Thousands lost their lives on that single, fateful day alone.

We must remember that the country we have built and enjoy today is a testament to the bravery and selflessness of our soldiers, past and present. We must ensure that their sacrifices are never in vain, by upholding the values they fought for: peace, liberty, and justice.

Take the time to remember those in your life, and in our community, who have served and made a difference.

Take the time to reflect and be grateful.

And pledge to keep the words we hear and recommit to each November 11th close to our hearts and always on our minds: Lest We Forget.