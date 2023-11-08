Remembrance week, the seasonal arrivals and more …

Did you know that Floral Expressions Christmas store is now open on the upper level right next to Coles and GNC. Amanda has decorated the store fabulously as a wonderland.

Did you know that Jorge Perugachi has some great looking sweaters, the cutest hats, and some costume jewelry. Located on the main level right next to the centre court home of Santa Claus who arrives on Sunday November 19th at 11:30 am.

Did you know that Hickory Farms is moving into the former hair salon next door to Peoples Jewelers tomorrow and hopes to be open for business by Sunday November 12th. Get ready for those yummy looking gift boxes and especially the yogurt covered pretzels.

You need to know that The Square Marketplace Christmas vendors markets is enjoying a positive response from the seasonal vendor and artisan communities. Starting up on Friday November 24th, Saturday November 25th and Sunday November 26th on the lower level next to Cleo, The Square Marketplace will operate each successive Friday-Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Day. For more information call Laurie at (613) 938-2118 Ext 320.

Did you know that Arks Harvest, a reduced-price produce outlet, will be opening up in the former Children’s Place on Saturday November 18th, 2023, just 10 days from today. At the beginning, Arks Harvest will be a Saturday only operation, essentially in half of the store space with room for 4 specialty vendors whose products complement the Arks Harvest products.

Did you know that Suntan RV & Marine will be moving in their inventory of 11 boats during the evening of November 11th once the mall closes for the day. The majority of the flotilla will make its way into the former Suzy Shier space and a couple will be on display in the west court in front of Continental as well as next to the passenger elevator. Santa may just buy himself a “party boat” for the summer season up at the North Pole with all that melting ice.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Remembrance Week lasts until this Saturday, November 11h. Please come and support The Royal Canadian Legion Poppy Drive in honour of those brave men and women who gave there lives for our freedom and those who continue to serve our country.