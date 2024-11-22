RENAISSANCE DISTRICT NEWS FALL 2024

UPS AND DOWNS: While leaves have fallen down a new apartment building will be going up!

The former Poirier Furniture lot on Montreal Rd. will be home to a new apartment complex. Thankfully it will no longer house knee-high weeds and trash.

Work has also begun at the corner of Belmont and Montreal Rd. which is no longer surrounded by fencing that looked like the boards came from the landfill!

EYE SPY: The city must do a better job combatting eyesores that spoil streetscapes. Montreal Rd. which is a major gateway to our city should be welcoming and free of messy properties i.e. front yard trash, etc.

The city was reminded again about the condition of the district, regarding property standards, during a meeting with Building and Bylaw personnel August 12. Their office was also provided with a letter of support from the Association to acquire much-needed resources to satisfy residents and businesses in this area of town. We have not yet learned whether funds were earmarked for the district in the 2025 budget. This is the 4th year we have made such an appeal.

TIKTOK: Timely information from the city is a primary means to get things moving in the right direction.

A meeting June 13 with the Parks supervisor, Larry Legue was most productive who responded quickly to our suggestions to make the parks [2] and waterfront trail cleaner and more enjoyable.

The waterfront trail was designated a NO SMOKING zone 5 years ago. Please respect this bylaw.

No Smoking signs were affixed to picnic tables. More signs will be installed elsewhere. Fish motif benches [2] that were requested to add more charm to the Aime Leblanc Park will be finished soon. Graffiti was also erased in a timely fashion, bushes along the trail were trimmed, etc.

WALK THE TALK: The cracked, uneven sidewalks in the le Village business section have been on the city’s ‘to do’ list since 2012. The city aims to take measures in 2026-27 which will prevent trip hazards by replacing sidewalks. Downtown, by contrast, would have never seen such deterioration or its pedestrian traffic exposed to safety hazards. Downtown, also a business district, for some reason, has received greater attention from the city over the years.

TO MARKET TO MARKET: The Kinsmen market was a big hit again this year!

TAKE A GANDER: Goose droppings on the waterfront trail and in the fields is a slippery issue for pedestrians who attempt to dodge these messes while out for a stroll. Measures should be taken to control the goose population and to maintain cleanliness.

FOR THE BIRDS: It would be beneficial to adopt a plan to address the large quantity of pigeons that munch on grass seed and dirty rooftops and sidewalks. Squirrels can also get into your homes through various openings and cause damage. Please do not feed them!

FUNNY BUSINESS: Late summer a young female knocked on many doors in the east end asking to borrow a phone as a means to enter the homes of some residents in the district. Few residents, if any, fell for this con. Please contact the police if something seems amiss. In this case at least one resident reported this incident. Our Association has cultivated a great relationship with the Cornwall Police over the past 4 years. You can count on the Police Department to address your concerns.

IN THE DARK: If you see burnt out street lights please contact info@dundaspowerline.com or call 1 800 566-4165.