Return of Wednesday night movies

March marks an exciting month at Aultsville Theatre as we see the return of the Wednesday Night Movie series! Once again, we are partnering with the TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) Circuit and look forward to bringing two movies a month on average to Aultsville Theatre audiences.

March 19, our film will be Thelma (2024) focusing on the story of 93-year old Thelma Post who embarks on a quest to reclaim $10,000 stolen from her through a phone scam, offering a clever and hilarious spin on a real life issue facing many seniors.

The March 26 film Tous Toqués (2024) which is a French film, with English subtitles takes us to a secluded village near the border of Quebec and the United States. The film focuses on the story of a strict customs officer named Sonia who seizes the belongings of Victor, a French chef living in New York. Sonia quickly regrets her actions when her daughter enters a cooking competition. The film shares a story where Victor and members of their small town unite and learn to overcome their differences and savour what truly matters.

We are also busy preparing for our first Aultsville LIVE show of 2025 with Maggie’s Wake making their Cornwall debut April 5. As you may recall, the Aultsville LIVE program brings shows from four categories including: Canadian Talent, Family Entertainment, Indigenous Programming and Francophone Content. These events act as fundraisers for Aultsville Theatre through sponsorship and ticket sales. Sponsorship opportunities are still available with unique marketing opportunities for local businesses.

To purchase tickets to any of these events, visit our website at www.aultsvilletheatre.com or The City of Cornwall Box Office Locations at either the Benson Centre or Aquatic Centre.