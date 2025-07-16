Roof replairs, passenger elevator is back, Laurier Optical

Seaway News

Did you know that roof repairs take different forms of activity from a simple patch in a small area that has suffered the effects our Canadian weather, to resealing the interactive seams around the numerous pieces of equipment that rest on the roof, all the way to the full replacement of a large area right down to the metal roof deck? Regardless of the type of roof finish, be it tar and gravel or a bitumen membrane, roofing is an arduous task that results in preventing any water from penetrating inside the building. Cornwall Square is most appreciative of the efforts by the Milles Roches team in carrying out our current roof repairs.

Remember that this coming Saturday July 19, Cornwall Square will host the Summer Collective Market on the main level of the mall from 10am until 4pm.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square passenger elevator resumed operation after its modernization project by Rideau Elevator Services? Rideau Elevator Services recently finished their work, then completed the testing phase, and then received the final successful inspection by the TSSA (Technical Standards and Safety Authority of Ontario) to reactivate the passenger elevator last Monday. To safeguard the continued operation and availability of the passenger elevator for our customers here at Cornwall Square, mall management is heeding the advice of its technical advisors and limiting the use of the passenger elevator to passengers and those people with mobility-assist devices no larger than wheelchairs. Cornwall Square has been advised that the passenger elevator is not designed to accommodate the movements of mobility scooters that cause lateral movement of the elevator car. Mobility scooters will continue gaining access between levels via either the freight elevator or via the parking garage.

Did you know that Laurier Optical has an Optometrist office associated with the Optical Outlet? Laurier Optical offers a full array of frames, lenses and their professional staff will work with you to provide you with the eyewear you need.

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square!