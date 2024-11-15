In any normal circumstance, I would use this opportunity to discuss the current real estate climate. Today, I would like to take the time to tell you about a charity that could absolutely use your help. Let`s start with some information to put things into perspective.

According to Statistics Canada, 44% of women over the age of 15 reported some type of experience with domestic violence in the year 2022. That equates to 6.2 million women. They also state in 2019, intimate partner violence affected women at a rate of 3.5 times more than that of men. These statistics show just how important it is to donate to local and national charities that support the women depicted in these numbers.

Royal LePage Canada’s Shelter Foundation is a not-for-profit registered charity that helps women and children experiencing domestic violence, receive the support that they desperately need. They do this by connecting these individuals with resources such as Maison Baldwin house in Cornwall and many other resources throughout Canada.

Maison Baldwin house is a local shelter dedicated to helping women and children receive safe housing and security. This shelter provides a safe space for women to gain confidence and learn how to become the best versions of themselves. Shelter Foundation also supports several programs related to helping those affected by human trafficking. We can proudly say that every single dollar donated to the foundation goes directly to the programs that are most important in providing safe communities in Ontario and Canada. You will know your money is actually helping the women and children who need it most.

Royal Lepage Performance Realty in Cornwall and Eastern Ontario take donations towards the Shelter Foundation during all working business hours or by contacting any Realtor® at the brokerage. Your donation can also be received online at royallepage.ca, just search “Shelter Foundation”. Please help us to continue strengthening our resources and diminish domestic violence, and human trafficking. Together we can improve the health and happiness of our communities today and in the future.

Shelter Foundation thanks you for your continued support and encouragement.