Santa comes to the Centre

The Agape Centre is always focused on ensuring that the children in our community are not without. Whether its back to school supplies, a snowsuit, summer lunch programs or Christmas celebrations our goal is to meet the needs of as many young people as possible. Each year we hold our annual Stuff the Stocking event for children using our services. Santa joins us for a festive evening of Christmas music, stockings full of gifts and candy, cookies and a photo with our favourite jolly fellow. Mark the calendars for December 20th when Santa will be visiting the Agape Centre.

This past year has been extraordinarily hard for many families. Our Community Market has seen unprecedented numbers of people requiring food support and our Kids Community Kitchen is being used more now than ever. With that in mind, we were inspired to introduce a new Christmas event to create some holiday cheer for children and their families. Kids Shopping Day will be held on December 14th at the Agape Centre, sponsored by our friends at the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall. Children will have the opportunity to shop for their family members with our staff and volunteers while their adults enjoy baked goods and hot chocolate in our Community Kitchen. We even have free gift wrapping!

Despite the struggles many of our community members have faced throughout the past year, we hope that we can bring some joy to children and their families this holiday season. Nothing we do is possible with the support of our generous community and together we will make a difference.

October 2024 Statistics

Community Market = 1230

Community Kitchen = 2949

Individuals Served =2937 (1086 children)

New Visitors = 38