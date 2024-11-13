Santa is coming to town, Focus Art fall show, The Square marketplace

Did you know that Hickory Farms is now open? Located on the main level between Peoples Jewellers and Laura Secord.

You need to know that Cornwall Square was honoured once again this year to cooperate with The Royal Canadian Legion for their 2024 Annual Poppy Campaign and to incorporate them into our Remembrance Day display.

Did you know that the mall maintenance team is still working away, installing all of the Christmas décor in the mall prior to the arrival of jolly rotund gentleman on Sunday November 17, 2024, at 11:30 am?

Santa’s hours will be as follows: Thursdays and Fridays: 11:30am-2pm and 3pm-6:30pm; Saturdays: 11:00am-2pm and 3pm-5pm;

and Sundays: 11:30am-2pm and 3pm-5pm. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Santa is away working on his list!

DigiPhoto will return this year with their Photo with Santa program, so Smile!

Did you know that starting on Friday November 22, 2024, the Cornwall Square Christmas Artisan Market will open its doors in The Square Marketplace and operate each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve as well as Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)? Call Sylvie Thompson at (613) 938-2118 Ext. 320 to book your booth. Not a crafter or artisan? Then come and support your local crafters and artisans.

Did you know that The Focus Art Association 2024 Fall Art Show is taking place until Sunday, November 23 on the upper level next to Charm Jewellery and GNC? Come and support your local artists and creative community.

Did you know that you will be able to buy a boat and accessories again here at Cornwall Square starting next week? Suntan Marine and RV sail back into the mall for the winter season. How can anyone live without a boat? Ahoy mateys! Saunter on down to Cornwall Square and buy your very own pontoon boat (aka “party barge”) or your private fully equipped fishing boat (aka “the sub chaser”). Check them out on the main level of the mall at the west end. It does not hurt to dream!

Shop Cornwall, sop indoors, shop The Square.