Save the date: Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon Returns to Cornwall Square August 22nd! 

Now that Canada Day has passed, our Hospital Foundation team is ready for summer – and nothing says summer at CCHF like our annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon! 2024 marks our 18th Radiothon fundraiser and next month, we’re proud to partner once again with BOOM 101.9 FM and 104.5 FRESH Radio, broadcasting LIVE from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Cornwall Square, Thursday, August 22nd.

This year, our Radiothon will continue a fundraising project we began in March, helping bring new state-of-the-art surgical lighting to CCH. Installed in 2004, preparations are underway to purchase new technology before this essential equipment reaches the end of its lifespan. New surgical lighting isn’t covered by government funding, and at a cost of $50,000 per Operating Room, donations are required to make this project a reality.

Thanks to Dr. Christine Suess and Dr. Denis Dubuc’s performance and fundraising at our Dancing with the CCH Stars event in March, CCHF has already raised enough funds to upgrade one of CCH’s Operating Rooms. Our Radiothon aims to raise enough funds to upgrade two more ORs, helping surgical teams continue their exceptional care for local patients.

Come out and play!

We’re bringing back the Minute Games Challenge, a popular mini event that puts the FUN in fundraiser on Radiothon Day! We’re looking for teams of five people to join the challenge during the 5-6 p.m. hour at the Cornwall Square on August 22nd. We can accommodate 10-12 teams to play along with us.

Participating teams will collect pledges ahead of Radiothon (like Jump Rope for Heart) to support our OR lighting fundraising and compete in 60-second zany challenges during the Minute Games hour at Radiothon. CCHF will offer two prizes – one for the team that raises the most funds, and one for the team who wins the most games.

How can you play along? First, create a team of five, inviting some of your best, brightest, or silliest friends. Then, reach out to Kelsey Lindsay Kelsey.lindsay@cornwallhospital.ca by August 4 for more information.

Your donations matter leading up to this year’s Radiothon!

To support our surgical lighting project from now until August 22nd, please donate at www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca – and for more information, please call our office at 613-930-4508.

During the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon on August 22nd, please tune in to BOOM 101.9 & 104.5 Fresh Radio, use our Cogeco Business Line to call in & donate at 613-935-7762, donate online, or visit us at Cornwall Square level one!