SDG Library announces 2025 SDG Reads

SDG Reads is a “One Book, One Community” program that encourages all residents across SDG to read the same title before coming together for an evening with the author. SDG Reads selects Canadian authors to highlight the diverse talent of our country.

The SDG Library was delighted to announce Nita Prose as the 2025 SDG Reads author on Tuesday, May 20 at SDG County Council.

“SDG Reads is our biggest adult literacy program each year, and we are excited to welcome Ms. Prose to the SDG Reads family”, said Rebecca Luck, Director of Library Services. “It really is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and share their love of reading while celebrating Canadian authors”, said Luck.

Nita Prose’s debut novel, “The Maid”, is a charming and suspenseful mystery that follows Molly, a meticulous hotel maid whose routine life takes a surprising turn when she becomes entangled in a murder investigation. The book has received praise for its witty narrative and engaging character development. Although “The Maid” is a standalone story, it is part of a series of three (3) books and one (1) novella that explores themes of mystery and human connection across different characters and settings.

Join us on Monday evening, October 6, 2025, in Avonmore for an exclusive event featuring Nita Prose. Prose will discuss her inspiration behind “The Maid” series and her writing process. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and have their copies signed. Refreshments will be provided.

The event is free to attend but guests must register to secure their seat. Registration will open closer to the event, be sure to check the SDG Library website for updates.

“The Maid” series can be borrowed from the SDG Library in a variety of formats (book, large print, eBook, audiobook) or purchased at any of its fifteen (15) branches. Books are $20, with all proceeds reinvested into the SDG Reads program.