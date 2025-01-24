Happy New Year everyone! We are excited to welcome the community back to SDG Library as we start several exciting programs to inspire a love of reading.

Do you enjoy a challenge? SDG Library is excited to dive into another year of the “SDG Library Reading Challenge.” Each month, we will present a different theme and challenge our patrons to read a book that fits that theme. From historical fiction to sci-fi, romance to mystery, there’s something for everyone to discover. To help you along your reading journey, SDG Library will provide a monthly blog with specially curated reading recommendations to help you select the perfect book for each month’s theme. Whether you’re a seasoned reader or looking to expand your literary horizons, our reading challenge is the perfect opportunity to explore new genres, authors, and perspectives. Join our group on Facebook – SDG Library Reading Challenge.

To celebrate “Family Literacy Day” on Monday, January 27, we welcome the community to join us for the annual “Read for 15 SDG” event. To participate we encourage families to read for just fifteen (15) minutes, it can be anything from books to blogs, magazines to online articles. It all counts! Share photos of your participation on Facebook or Instagram using #ReadFor15SDG.

We will be hosting special guest authors and storytimes on Saturday, January 25 as part of the celebrations.

Visit our social media or website to find out more information and stay up to date on our upcoming events and launches. To sign up for a library card, register online at sdglibrary.ca or visit your local branch. Here’s to another year of reading, learning, creating and exploring!