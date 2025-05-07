Selfies with Mom, a deflating departure

Did you know that as of May 3, Cornwall Square’s Mother’s Day Week kicked off with the display in the mall’s centre court on the main level where families can come and take a selfie to create some visual memories? In addition, there is a weeklong contest asking participants to write and submit an essay of 100 words or less on “My Mom is the Best Mom Ever, because…” Entries can be submitted into the “Best Mom’ s Contest Drum” in the Mother’s Day display at the mall’s centre court on the main level until May 11. Judging for the top three entries and prizes awarded May 12.

Did you know that parts for the modernization of the mall’s passenger elevator have started to arrive on site as the contractor continues its demolition of the old elevator parts? Once all of the modernization work is completed, there will be a period of testing followed by the required TSSA inspection process for the licensing of the new passenger elevator. We are hopeful that this whole process will finish by mid-summer. Cornwall Square management continues to offer its alternative vertical transportation service to those customers with mobility issues via the mall freight elevator escorted by either mall security, maintenance or administration members to minimize the inconvenience.

Did you know that Gold Wanted group will be here at Cornwall Square May 21? They will be located on the main level in the former Source store next to Laura Secord from 9: a.m. to 5 p.m. Gold Wanted does appraisals and buys gold, silver and collectible items.

Did you know that mall maintenance personnel began work on the new 2025 Festive Season mall decor display with only seven months to go until showtime?

Did you know that the mall Mega Bunny hopped into the sunset this past week? Management stated that his departure was a “deflating experience.”

