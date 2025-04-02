Service Ontario, Fishing for Autism event

Did you know that the Service Ontario office opens today, April 2? It is located on the upper level next to Charm Jewelry. Cornwall Square welcomes this new tenant whose services we all need at some point in time. The Service Ontario staff is certainly ready to assist you with whichever services you require.

Did you know that the “Fishing for Autism” vendor market and fundraiser will take place in The Square Marketplace on the main level April 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and April 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.?

You need to know that the Easter Bunny has confirmed the days and hours that he will be in the Bunny Garden and available for photos: April 5, 6, 12, 13 and 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each of those days. You may also see the Easter Bunny walking around the mall as he needs to get his exercise after eating all those carrots and chocolates. Speaking of chocolates and other Easter goodies, Laura Secord, Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama have oodles of yummy Easter goodies to soothe anyone’s sweet tooth.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be closed Good Friday April 18 and Easter Sunday April 20? We hope that all of you enjoy a Happy Easter.

Did you know that Subway has just one last detail to fulfill to secure its building permit from the City of Cornwall to commence construction of its new restaurant in the Food Hall? We have also approved the Subway sign drawing for the sign permit from the City.

April 12, Cornwall Square will host the Cornwall SDG Festival International Afro & Diversity awareness and fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the main level next to Centre Court. Come and meet the group behind this annual summer festival that takes place in Lamoureux Park in July.

