November 21, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 00 min on November 19, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
SDG Library
Comment count:
Shape the future of your Library: have your say with the SDG Library “User Engagement Survey.”

SDG Library is inviting residents across the counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry to complete a “user engagement survey”, it’s more than just a few questions – it’s your opportunity to help shape the future of your library.   Libraries are no longer just quiet places filled with books; they are vibrant centers of learning, culture, and social interaction, and who better to guide their evolution than the very residents who use and cherish them.

“Your opinions and ideas are crucial in helping the library continue to be a place where everyone can learn, grow, and connect.  By participating in the survey, you can directly influence the types of books, digital resources, programs, and future initiatives that the library offers,” said Rebecca Luck, Director of Library Services. “Your insights can help the library ensure that its services are more accessible to everyone in the community and that SDG library remains a forward-thinking institution that meets the evolving needs of its patrons.”

The survey will take less than five (5) minutes to complete and is available in both English and French.  There are various ways residents can complete the survey:

  • Clicking the survey link (on social media and website)
  • Scanning the QR code (on social media, website, posters, and adverts)
  • Picking up a paper copy at any SDG Library branch

Complete the survey by November 30, 2024, and you can choose to enter the draw to win one (1) x $100 MacEwen Gas gift card or one (1) x $100 Your Independent Grocer gift card. The choice is yours!  There are three (3) gift cards to be won.

SDG Library encompasses fifteen (15) library branches and three (3) express depots across the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry.

