Shopping is now a lesson in world geography

Russia is very bad because of its invasion of Ukraine, China is bad because of its maltreatment of minorities and swamping of our manufacturing industries, Israel is bad for itsbrutal treatment of Gaza’s people in its determined effort to eradicate Hamas. One way of dealing with countries that behave badly is to boycott their products or impose tariffs on them. Another is to impose an arms embargo, such as the one on South Africa from 1977 to 1994. This was to pressure them to abolish their apartheid practices.

We are trying to minimize Communist China’s abuse of some of its ethnic population and their negative influence on our society, culture, economy and industry by reducing the profits they reap by having Canadians buy fewer of their tacky products.

Avoiding purchase of Russian products is not too difficult, because we’re not much into Matryoshka dolls (stacking dolls, nesting dolls, a set of 3-10 wooden dolls of decreasing size placed one inside another. The name is a form of ‘Matryona’, a Russian female first name). In addition, the Poles and Ukrainians are alternate suppliers of borscht (beet soup), ‘holubtsi'(cabbage rolls) and ‘perogies’/’varenyky’ (potato pancakes).

Oops! I almost forgot ‘Mr. Donald T.’ (‘T’ for Tariff), Mr. ‘Bad Manners’, Mr. Bankruptcies, Mr. Accordion Player hand gestures. American oranges can be replaced by thosefrom South Africa, Greece, Morocco and Portugal. The Americans re-export bananas it imports from other countries. Solution: cut it out as middle-man. Buy directly from these main growers of bananas, India, Indonesia, Ecuador, Brazil, Angola, Guatemala, Tanzania and Costa Rica.

Until ‘Mr. D.T.’ learns to behave like a decent citizen of the world, we will have to boycott and tariff goods coming from south of what he calls “that meaningless and imaginary arbitrary borderline.“

Substitutes are abundant. We can smother everything in home-grown maple syrup, encourage consumption of maple sap as an alternative to Diet Coke, promote poutine as a cure-all health food, declare Canada geese a protected and endangered species, promote the Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories as winter escapes from the harsh winters of the nine provinces. (British Columbia’s ‘Sunshine Coast’ is already a winter escape.)

Next week: I promise: “No more politics!”