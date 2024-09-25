SNAXX, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Rudolph and friend on the horizon

Did you know that the FOOD HALL underwent a change last week with the transformation of Juntos, the Mexican eatery to a new more generalist restaurant concept named SNAXX that features some of your favourite comfort foods such as a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches, hot dogs, corn dogs and the ever-present, poutine? This new concept, the brainchild of Chef Luc and Sous-Chef Mark, focuses on basic food menu choices that have been given that “magic” treatment by two of the most creative food geniuses I have ever met. For anyone who likes a grilled cheese sandwich, get your taste buds ready for a tasty experience. If you are a hot dog nut, then you must try the bacon curd cheese dog…Yummy. If your SNAXX order needs that extra final touch, slip over to the Daily Chuck restaurant counter right next door and order one of their divine milkshakes. A perfect meal. How good can this FOOD HALL get? Wait and see, there is more to come as we navigate towards the SUBWAY restaurant return as well as others lurking over the horizon.

Did you know that Thanksgiving Monday, October 14 Cornwall Square will be closed to allow the 170 people who work inside the retail facility to have time to celebrate the day with family and friends?

Did you know that plans are underway, and the creative teams are taxing their imagination for the Cornwall Square 2024 Halloween promotion which will kick off October 11 with the unveiling of the latest Balloon Babes creation by Katie Hope, and the spooky display at centre court on the main level? Two years ago, Cornwall Square introduced the Giant Pumpkin, last year we introduced the Mega Spider. What will Katie create to WOW us all this year? Come and see after noon October 11.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will celebrate its Halloween Trick or Treat Day October 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.? There will be goodies for the kids, a magic show, and of course, The Ghost Walk for Charity will be open for their non-scary version during the afternoon.

Did you know that Warehouse One’s contractor is working long hours to complete the renovation of the former Ecko space so the Warehouse One store can open as early as possible in October?

Did you know that there is an announcement coming soon regarding a new tenancy with a national retailer coming back to Cornwall Square after being absent for many years?

Did you know that Santa, Mrs. Claus and Rudolph will arrive at Cornwall Square November 17, less than 2 months from now?

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.”