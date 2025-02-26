Snow, snow and snow, Soapladz returns, Election Day, Oh Canada!

Did you know that last week’s snowstorm left Cornwall Square’s snow removal contractor with a huge challenge? Where to stack tons of snow on a property with limited areas to pile all that snow without impacting the mall’s ability to operate? Tenant deliveries must be made, people must be able to get around, customers need to park their cars and circulate on the property. This past week at night, our snow removal contractor removed some of the piles totally from the property by the truckload. The receiving courtyard became so clogged with snow that delivery trucks had difficulty moving around, hence some 15 truckloads were removed from that area. The southwest corner of the property where Active Green and Ross had a small parking area that started to look like a ski hill and needed to be removed, so 8 trucks later, the area is clear. At the East end receiving area, which is small to begin with, several more truckloads were removed to allow for delivery trucks to navigate the area. The most impressive snow mass on the property is piled some 10 feet high and covers the entire parking lot adjacent to the former food store. That cubic snow mass is estimated to be 70 feet wide, 100 feet deep and 10 feet high that ends up creating a 70,000 cubic foot snow berg. Removing all of that snow at this point would likely take 90 to 100 truckloads, however Mother Nature may provide some melting weather in the coming weeks and reduce the snow mass, and thus the number of truckloads needed for the snow mass removal.

Did you know that the Soapladz Vendor Market will be back at Cornwall Square this coming weekend on March 1st and March 2nd at centre court and the adjoining area towards the passenger elevator?

Did you know that Thursday is Election Day? Please make sure you vote and make your voice heard.

A great sense of relief and of pride could be heard country wide last Thursday evening as Team Canada won the Gold Medal at the 4 Nations Cup, Oh Canada!

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.”