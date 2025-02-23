Some Early Cornwall Soda Bottlers

In 1921, Cornwall Bottling Works (CBW) became the first Coca Cola bottler in Cornwall. The business dates to 1896; some information is available concerning precursors.

Making use of historic newspaper articles and advertisements as well as other material, such as bills of sale, let’s consider the prior history of the business. The passing of the Scott Act / Canada Temperance Act (1878-1984) and the Local Option decision to be a dry community fostered the development of the soft drink industry locally. CBW and precursors were actively engaged in the manufacture of aerated waters or temperance drinks.

McLennan & McLennan, local bottlers of Belfast Ginger Ale launched in Cornwall in 1885. In 1887, the Freeholder made mention of McLennan & McLennan continuing to operate the Belfast Ginger Ale Works on the ground floor of the former Market building on Water Street East.

In 1889 superseding John M. McLennan, W.D. Foster arrived in Cornwall to operate the Cornwall Ginger Ale Works. He overhauled the works, enlarged the interior and hired G.R. McLennan as manager. Later in 1889, George J. Quilliams was operating the Cornwall Ginger Ale Works.

At the time of a devastating fire in 1896, John Foster was at the helm of a bottling works operation in the former Water Street Market house. Other than the bottling works, much of the building was then in use as a Salvation Army “barracks”.

Due to the fire, Foster relocated the works to the Warrington block on First Street East, north of Pitt Street, where he was succeeded by a series of owners and co-owners of the works. In August of 1897 James Harriman purchased Geo. Williams’ (Quilliams) interest in the bottling works as Harriman & Stimson took over Cornwall Bottling Works, followed by Stimson & Eamer carrying on the CBW there until a fire in the Warrington-owned stables resulted in the firm relocating to the north half of the former post office building on the west side of Pitt Street between Water and First streets. The First Street fire was believed to be caused by the careless toss of a cigar by a smoker passing by, which destroyed the uninsured building.

It was common for these various businesses to be referred to by more than one name for example CBW and Stimson & Eamer. The Cornwall Standard’s account of the 1901 fire refers to the firm as Stimson & Eamer’s Ginger Ale Works, while the Cornwall Freeholder account reports the name to have been Stimson & Eamer’s Cornwall Bottling Works.

Stimson & Eamer was also a soda brand, as evidenced by a 1906 advertisement for a retailer that sold their soda. In addition to ginger ale, other choices included lemon soda and cream soda. This bottle recently sold at auction.

Others to operate a bottling works in that era were Quilliams & Griffin, Quilliams & Ashton and Ashton & Stimson. In 1912, John Denton was operating the Cornwall Bottling Works at 113 Amelia Street, which in 1921 became a licenced Coca Cola bottler. From 1964 until 1973, the works was known as the Cornwall Bottling Works (1964) Limited. And on September 20, 1973, the works became Valley Bottling of Canada Ltd.